Soulja Boy claims he got left off of Donda after Kanye West apparently reached out to ask him to be on the album.

Draco supplied screenshots of text messages that he says are between him and Yeezy, which show him asking to include the “Crank That” rapper on Donda and in a new Gap campaign. Soulja can also be seen sending audio files to Kanye, perhaps for the song “Remote Control.”

In the texts, Kanye calls Soulja a “genius” and tells him he loves him. Soulja responds, “That means a lot coming from you,” and says he’s “down” to work on fashion and music together.

“Remote Control” did end up on the album but with a Young Thug verse. “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm fuck that nigga,” Soulja said in another tweet, in response to a fan who asked what he thinks of Donda.

Donda finally arrived on Sunday with an A-list roster of features, including Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, Pusha-T, The Weeknd, Fivio Foreign, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, 070 Shake, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Jay Electronica, and more.

Prior to the album’s release, Kanye took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to call out DaBaby’s manager, Arnold Taylor for purportedly not clearing the North Carolina rapper’s verse for the album cut “Jail” and causing Donda to be delayed. However, the situation was sorted and now DaBaby’s version, called “Jail, Pt. 2” is available on streaming.