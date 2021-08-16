After Aaron Carter said that he’d love to get into a boxing ring with Soulja Boy, the rapper responded and has suggested he would easily win in a fight.

In a recent TMZ interview, Carter said that he’d “rip apart” Soulja Boy in a potential boxing match. “He just won’t respond. A lot of these guys in the industry—that do the same thing I do—they almost like to pretend I don’t exist. That’s because my record sales and my numbers, and my concerts in 26 years of longevity scares them, it threatens them.”

He added that he “loves” Soulja Boy, but if they did get into the ring he thinks it’ll be “embarrassing” for the rapper.

Never one to pass up the opportunity to troll his critics, Soulja Boy responded promptly and made it clear that he’s confident in his fighting abilities, too.

“Aaron Carter, whoever the fuck you is, I just seen some shit on Shade Room talking ‘bout you wanna box,” said Soulja Boy in a video shared to his Instagram Story. “Boy, I’ll beat the candy out your pockets. Ain’t you the n***a that had the songs like, ‘I Want Candy?’ I’ll beat the candy out of your pockets, n***a. What the fuck is you talking about? Fuck Aaron Carter! Who the fuck is Aaron Carter? Aaron Carter, you a bitch. I’ll beat the tattoos off your face, white boy.”

While he didn’t exactly shoot down a potential match in his response, he didn’t confirm he’s game to fight, either.

Replying on his private Instagram, Carter showed off the plaques from his music career. “Seventy-five million records later that’s who I am,” he said. “I know you be pulling numbers, too, though, but everywhere I walk there’s millions. What’s good? I seen you boxing and training and doing all that shit. Talk all that talk, it’s okay. Meet me in that ring, you know what will happen there, right?”

Sources have told TMZ that Celebrity Boxing has reached out to Soulja Boy to no response, at least so far. Carter previously got knocked out in the 2nd round of his fight against Lamar Odom.