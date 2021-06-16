Soulja Boy slammed Charlamagne tha God after the radio host said that Soulja isn’t from Atlanta.

Charlamagne made the comment in a new episode of The Breakfast Club with Migos. The hosts and the rap group were discussing the already very much-talked-about topic of the rap Mount Rushmore, with Charlamagne asking Migos if they think they belong on Atlanta rap’s Mount Rushmore of all time or a certain decade.

Migos, of course, decided on Atlanta rappers of all time, and in addition to including themselves, also threw around names like T.I., Outkast, Gucci, and Lil Jon. But when DJ Envy brought up Soulja Boy, asking if he earned a spot on Atlanta’s version of the memorial, Charlamagne responded, “No, Soulja Boy ain’t from Atlanta.”

When Soulja caught wind of this, he took to Instagram Live to shut Charlamagne down. “Stop playing with me, Charlamagne tha God, Breakfast Club. What the fuck is you talking about I’m not from Atlanta. You know where the fuck I’m from.”

He continued, “Where the fuck you think I shot ‘Crank Dat’ at? Where the fuck you think I went to school at? Where the fuck you think I grew up at?” He then said he was going to call his mom, seemingly as proof, but couldn’t find his phone. “Don’t speak on where I’m from. You don’t know my story. You don’t know me. You don’t know nothin’ about me.”

It’s unclear if Soulja addressed the Mount Rushmore aspect of The Breakfast Club and Migos’ conversation. A tweet from Akademiks seems to show a different portion of Soulja’s IG Live, where he’s still calling Charlamagne out, with no mention of Rushmore.

The rap Mount Rushmore debate has been an ongoing topic for the last few weeks as many tried to answer who belongs on the rap memorial of the 2010s. The conversation then evolved to the Rushmores of sub-genres, regional scenes, and platforms like Soundcloud.