Future just received a big—and unexpected—co-sign.

On Thursday, RapCaviar took to social media to share its rendering of rap’s Mount Rushmore of the 2010s. The image featured the heads of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, with a fourth slot reserved for a mystery artist. “Who takes the fourth spot on the Mount Rushmore of the 2010s?” the caption read.

Twitter users immediately began throwing out names like Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Big Sean, but one suggestion immediately garnered thousands of likes. It was a tweet by legendary actor James Caan, who threw his support behind Hendrix.

“Future? End of tweet,” Caan replied to RapCaviar’s post.

Many were surprised to learn the 81-year-old actor was not only familiar with Future, but was also a fan of his work—so much so that he believed Hendrix deserved a spot among the most influential rappers of the past decade. It’s also worth noting that Caan’s son, actor Scott Caan, had a short-lived hip-hop career as member of The Whooliganz; so it’s safe to assume Caan has had a decent amount of exposure to the genre.

But Caan wasn’t the only big name to suggest Future for the fourth spot. LeBron James also showed his support for the Freebandz rapper, which, naturally, drew mixed responses.