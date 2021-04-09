SNOT starts his return with the release of his latest single, “Whipski,” featuring Lil Skies and Internet Money.

SNOT dropped “Whipski” to streaming services on Thursday. The Florida rapper previously dropped his sophomore album, Beautiful Havoc, in October 2020. Along with Lil Skies, “Whipski” features production from Internet Money’s Taz Taylor, Cxdy, and Nash.

SNOT and Lil Skies have been teasing their collaboration for a while. The hype surrounding the track was only heightened when Cole Bennett was attached to shoot the video. Bennett and SNOT joined Complex on Thursday on Twitter Spaces to discuss the new single and how the visual came to life.

At just 23-years-old, SNOT has gained the attention of some of music’s biggest stars. Not only was his music featured on the hit show, Euphoria, but he’s also secured collaborations with fellow Florida native Denzel Curry, Flo Milli, and more.

Now, he’s looking to continue this momentum into 2021 and climb his way towards the top of the charts.

Listen to SNOT’s new single featuring Lil Skies and Internet Money below and check out the track’s Cole Bennett-directed music video up top.