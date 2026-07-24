Lil Skies

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snot-skies-whipski
Music

SNOT Shares Video for New Single "Whipski" f/ Lil Skies

SNOT has been teasing the collaboration for a while. The hype surrounding the track was only heightened when Cole Bennett was attached to shoot the video.

Xavier Hamilton1937 days ago
lil skies unbothered
Music

Listen to Lil Skies' Album 'Unbothered' f/ Lil Durk and Wiz Khalifa

Lil Skies has dropped off his sophomore album 'Unbothered,' which includes features from Lil Durk and Wiz Khalifa and is the follow-up to Skies debut 'Shelby.'

tara mahadevan2014 days ago
Lil Skies "Lightbeam" f/ NoCap
Music

Premiere: Watch Lil Skies' New Video for "Lightbeam" f/ NoCap

Lil Skies has tapped NoCap for his latest song, "Lightbeam."

Joshua Espinoza2196 days ago
Smokepurpp 'Deadstar 2'
Music

Smokepurpp's 'Deadstar 2' Album Has Arrived

With contributions by Mike Dean, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Pump, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2420 days ago
Smokepurpp and Lil Skies
Music

Smokepurpp and Lil Skies Link Up for "Dirty Dirty"

Smokepurpp is gearing up to release 'Deadstar 2' soon.

Joe Price2440 days ago
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PnB Rock 'TrapStar Turnt PopStar'
Music

Stream PnB Rock's Two-Disc LP 'TrapStar Turnt PopStar' f/ Quavo, Tory Lanez, Diplo, and More

PnB will host an album listening party this Saturday in his hometown of Philly.

Joshua Espinoza2644 days ago
lollapalooza 2019
Music

Lollapalooza Links With Animal Shelter to Partially Reveal 2019 Lineup

The cuteness of these dogs was only matched by the exciting artists that are set to perform.

Xavier Hamilton2688 days ago
skies
Music

Lil Skies Drops "Stop the Madness" Video f/ Gunna

Skies and Gunna's 'Shelby' collab gets a fitting visual from director Sara Lacombe.

Trace William Cowen2689 days ago
Solange
Music

Here Are 2 Chainz and Solange's First-Week Numbers

The two dropped off a bit from their prior albums.

Joe Price2697 days ago
2 chainz first week projections
Music

Here Are the First-Week Projections for 2 Chainz, Solange, and Lil Skies

Spoiler: Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' album is still doing very good.

Abel Shifferaw2703 days ago
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Lil Skies
Music

Here's Lil Skies' New Album 'Shelby' f/ Gucci Mane, Gunna, and Landon Cube

'Shelby' counts as Lil Skies proper follow-up to his 2018 project 'Life of a Dark Rose.'

edwinortiz2707 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Pump.
Music

Lil Pump and Lil Skies Are Going on Tour Together

Lil Pump has announced an upcoming 2019 spring tour with rapper Lil Skies.

Xavier Hamilton2709 days ago
Juicy J "Let Me See" f/ Kevin Gates and Lil Skies
Music

Juicy J Drops “Let Me See” Video f/ Kevin Gates and Lil Skies

The track is accompanied by an official music video, featuring cameos by Long Neck and Wide Neck.

Joshua Espinoza2721 days ago
pinch
Music

Yung Pinch and Lil Skies Link Again in Song and Video for"Nightmares"

Yung Pinch and Lil Skies previously collaborated on "I Know You."

Trace William Cowen2748 days ago
Lil Skies "Real Ties" Video
Music

Lil Skies Returns With New "Real Ties" Video

The track features production by Etrou and Taz Taylor.

Joshua Espinoza2749 days ago
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