Snoop Dogg continues to add to his dominant discography with his latest album, From tha Streets 2 tha Suites.

It’s only right that Snoop used From tha Streets 2 tha Suites as a 4/20 present for his fans. The 10-song project brings fans back to the Doggfather’s G-Funk roots and features some long-time collaborators like KoKane and Devin the Dude, as well as Tha Eastsidaz, Big Tray Deee, and Goldie Loc. From tha Streets 2 tha Suites also boasts appearances from newer California acts such as Larry June and Mozzy. Smoke-friendly, 4/20-ready track titles include “Left My Weed” and “Roaches in My Ashtray.”

Snoop paired the release of his new album with the drop of its first single and music video “Look Around.” For the visual, Snoop—who has few iconic album covers of his own—brings to live legendary album art from other rappers. Along with Ice Cube’s AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Snoop celebrates Ice-T’s Power, Redman’s Whut? Thee Album, Slick Rick’s The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, and more.

Listen to Snoop Dogg’s latest album, From tha Streets 2 tha Suites below:

From tha Streets 2 tha Suites sets the tone for Snoop Dogg’s upcoming collaboration album with fellow West Coast legends Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short, which will be titled Mt.Westmore. The supergroup made its live debut during the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta: