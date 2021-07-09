Snoh Aalegra’s new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies has arrived.

The album includes an appearance from James Fauntleroy and two features from Tyler, the Creator. The project’s production boasts a star-studded effort as well, with beats from No I.D., the Neptunes, Tyler, Terrace Martin, and more. In June, Aalegra shared the song and video for “Lost You,” produced by No ID and Maneesh.

Snoh Aalegra spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her new project and working with Tyler.

“Another dream collab was working with Tyler, the Creator,” Aalegra said during the chat. “He’s just one of the greats of our time. We made two songs together. One is called “Neon Peach.” The other one’s called In the Moment. I love them both so much, I couldn’t pick between them. So I kept both on the album.Tyler is just skilled on a different level. On top of it, he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met. So working with him was hilarious. It never felt like work. He’s so dope, I would let him produce a whole album for me. I love his work.”

Aalegra also said that working with the Neptunes was “was simply magical.”

“I had the great honor to work with my dream producers, The Neptunes, on this album,” Aalegra said. “Pharrell and Chad, they were everything I imagined them to be and envisioned them to be.”

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies follows the Iranian-Swedish singer’s sophomore album, Ugh, Those Feels Again from 2019. Two years prior, she shared her debut Feels.

Stream Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies below.