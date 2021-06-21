Two weeks after announcing the release date (July 9) for her third studio album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra returns with her latest single “Lost You.”

Produced by No I.D. with co-production courtesy of Maneesh, the new track finds Snoh reflecting on a former lover over somber production.

“I was in the studio with No I.D. finishing up the album, and he just played these drums of ‘Lost You,’” Snoh, speaking on the track’s creation, explained on Apple Music 1. “I instantly fell in love with them. I just knew where I wanted to go with it straight away. It evoked this melancholy in me, and the song paints all the emotions you go through. You’re in one of those relationships you know you’re not supposed to be in, but you keep ending up together with this person over and over until it gets really toxic.”

Both “Dying 4 Your Love” and “Lost You” are set to appear on Snoh’s forthcoming album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, set for release July 9. The 15-track set, which follows 2019’s Ugh, Those Feels Again, features two appearances from Tyler, the Creator, with contributions from No I.D., The Neptunes, Terrace Martin, PJ Morton, James Fauntleroy, Ant Clemons, and more.

Check out the music video for Snoh Aalegra’s latest single above, and stream the track now on all major platforms.