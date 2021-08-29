Snoh Aalegra has dispelled any rumors that she and Joe Budden are dating.

The singer took to Twitter early Sunday morning to reject any notion of romance between her and the podcast host, writing, “So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ??????? You guys are actually insane. Get a life!”

Her tweet came after a photo of Aalegra and Budden in mid-conversation surfaced on the Internet. Blogs and Instagrammers picked up the photo with commentary and captions insinuating that the two may be an item. In the photo, Aalegra is seen smiling as Budden is leaning in to say something in her ear. “It looks like there’s a new couple on the block!” One account, Hollywood Unlocked, wrote. “Are we here for #JoeBudden and #SnohAalerga?”

Budden first shared the photo of him and Aalegra. “And lemme tell you another thing about pianos….. (she’s not for play!!),” he wrote.

Aalegra recently shared her newest album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. The project boasted features from James Fauntleroy and two appearances from Tyler, the Creator. The production also saw top-notch contributions from No I.D., the Neptunes, Tyler, and Terrace Martin, among others.