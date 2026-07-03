Brooklyn Drill

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Bobby Shmurda performs on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, gold chains, and rings
Music

Bobby Shmurda Calls Out Streaming Platforms, Asks Fans to ‘Stop Asking Me to Drop New Music'

"American DSPs don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers, so it’s pointless until something is done with the people who own, run and manage these platforms," Shmurda tweeted.

Brad Callas776 days ago
Donald Trump stands next to rappers Fresha and Symphony at a podium during an outdoor event. Fresha and Symphony are speaking into microphones
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Promise They'll Be at Summer Jam as 'Disgusted' Peter Rosenberg Wants Them Pulled for Trump Support

"Y'all the reason our generation is the way it is," a disappointed Sheff told Rosenberg and his team on Instagram.

Brad Callas778 days ago
This is a photo of Sheff G
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Alleged Gang Members Arrested, Implicated in 12 Shootings

Sheff G is accused of offering cash and jewelry in exchange for committing acts of violence on rival gangs, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office alleged.

Brad Callas1159 days ago
Pop Smoke performs in 2019
Music

Pop Smoke Murder Suspect Confesses to Fatally Shooting Rapper

An 18-year-old man who was charged in the 2020 murder of Pop Smoke has confessed to fatally shooting the rapper during a 2020 home invasion.

Brad Callas1162 days ago
Lil Tjay performs at 2021 Rolling Loud New YOrk
Music

Lil Tjay's Attorney Says Rapper's Recent Arrest 'Not A New Gun Charge'

Lil Tjay was recently booked into jail on a gun charge, but the New York rapper's lawyer claims Tjay's arrest was related to a previous charge.

Brad Callas1168 days ago
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Nas EBK
Music

Bronx Rapper Nas EBK Arrested for Second-Degree Murder

Weeks after he was arrested on charges of terroristic threats, Bronx rapper Nas EBK is once again in police custody, this time on a second-degree murder charge.

Brad Callas1225 days ago
Fetty Luciano attends Power 105.1 Powerhouse
Music

Fetty Luciano No Longer Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Connection to 2022 Shooting

Brooklyn-based rapper Fetty Luciano is no longer facing an attempted murder charge in connection to the 2022 Long Island shooting in which he was indicted.

Brad Callas1232 days ago
Danny Brown on his podcast 'The Danny Brown Show'
Music

Danny Brown Speaks His Mind on New York Drill, Says Rappers 'Sound Like Batman'

During the latest episode of 'The Danny Brown Show,' the Detroit rapper shared his thoughts on New York drill rappers, saying they all sound like Batman.

Brad Callas1235 days ago
Fivio Foreign performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC
Music

Fivio Foreign on 21 Savage Saying Nas Is Irrelevant: 'Nas Did Too Much to Be Disrespected'

Fivio Foreign pushed back against 21 Savage calling Nas irrelevant, with the Brooklyn rapper saying the Queens legend has done "too much to be disrespected."

Brad Callas1340 days ago
Meek Mill and Ice Spice
Music

Meek Mill Shares Freestyle Over Ice Spice's Viral Hit "Munch"

Meek Mill hopped on social media this weekend to share a new freestyle over Bronx rapper Ice Spice's viral New York drill hit single "Munch."

Brad Callas1356 days ago
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Cardi B performs at the 2022 Wireless Festival
Music

Cardi B Teases Remix of Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)," Says It Won't Be Released

Cardi B took to Instagram on Sunday to tease an unofficial remix of Ice Spice's breakout single "Munch (Feelin' U)," before saying it won't be released.

Brad Callas1377 days ago
B-Lovee and Coi Leray's "Demon"
Music

B-Lovee Links With Coi Leray for New Song and Video "Demon"

Fresh off the release of his latest project 'Misunderstood,' Brooklyn rapper B-Lovee has joined forces with Coi Leray for the new song "Demon."

Brad Callas1506 days ago
Pete Rock attends D. Stubs & M. Drix In Concert at Blue Note Jazz Club
Music

Pete Rock Posts and Deletes Message Blasting Drill Music: 'That's Trash Hop Not Hip-Hop'

In a post showing Mayor Eric Adams that's since been deleted, legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock said drill music is “doo doo and it disrupts the soul.”

Joe Price1513 days ago
JNR Choi's "To The Moon" Remix f/ Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, M24, and Russ Millions
Music

JNR Choi Drops Video for "To the Moon" Drill Remix f/ Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, M24, Russ Millions, and Sam Tompkins

Fresh off enlisting Gunna for a remix to his single “To the Moon," JNR Choi has tapped Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, M24, and Russ Millions for a new version.

Brad Callas1541 days ago
6ix9ine performs at MiamiBash in 2021
Music

6ix9ine Continues Throwing Shots at Fivio Foreign Over Album Sales and King of New York Debate

The ongoing feud between 6ix9ine and Fivio Foreign continued on Wednesday, with Tekashi sending more shots at the Brooklyn drill rapper on social media.

Brad Callas1550 days ago
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