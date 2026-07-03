Featured
Two days before Sheff G turned himself in to serve a five-year sentence, we spoke with him and his partner Sleepy Hallow about their drill history, the infamous Trump rally, and more.Jordan Rose
Pop Smoke was a creative force who, in a short amount of time, made a significant impact with his music. We spoke to some of his collaborators to gain insight into his creative process.Shawn Setaro
We talked to Sheff G about his upcoming summer project, his thoughts on diss tracks, favorite memory with Pop Smoke, and his latest single, “Everything is Lit.”Jordan Rose
Blaccmass is going viral for blending classic songs like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "September" with hard-hitting drill beats.Eric Skelton