Not content with dropping June’s blockbuster project, Be Right Back—featuring Blade Brown, Nines, George The Poet and more—UK rap veteran Skrapz has just given us an early Christmas present by putting his iconic ‘80s Baby mixtape on streaming services—seven years after it first dropped.

Originally released back in 2014, for years fans could only listen to the tape via YouTube (unless they’d managed to find the download link before it expired), but now it’s available at all your usual spots in CD quality.

Every rapper with their salt holds this tape as one of the finest ever released and its influence is still heard today. As the title suggests, it also packs an extra nostalgic punch for those of born in the ‘80s thanks to the ever-present influence of ‘90s hip-hop greats like DMX, Missy, LL Cool J, Fugees, Mobb Deep and more, whose beats he borrows for the many freestyles.

Hopefully, this is a trend that will continue because we’ve got an extensive list of tapes that are in danger of being lost to the ethers of the internet.