Road rap legend Skrapz has just dropped his new mixtape, Be Right Back.

The project follows the Ice City star’s fiery Daily Duppy freestyle from last September, and his laid-back jam with Haile, “Real Like Us”, released a few weeks back. The 10-track tape is laced with some of the finest rap production you’ll have heard this year, courtesy of Chucks, Show N Prove, Carns Hill and more.

It’s packed with guest features, too: fellow Ice City members Nines, Funds, and J Styles make a welcome appearance, as do Nafe Smallz, Monique, S Dot B Lee and George The Poet.

It’s easy for rap vets like Skrapz to lose their spark after being in the game for so long, but if this mixtape teaches us anything, it’s that he’s still got it. Clocking in at just under 30 minutes, by the time the project’s ended, you’ll be eagerly anticipating more of that introspective, vivid lyricism which runs parallel to his effortless flow​​​​​​​.

Press play on Be Right Back below.