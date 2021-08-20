After dropping his debut project EP, WOIIYOUI TAPES VOL. 1 earlier this month, Montreal-based artist Skiifall is looking to keep the momentum going. He’s just released the visuals for his new track “My Gully.”

The single sees the 19-year-old float effortlessly over a gently coruscating beat, co-produced by Yama Satio, Doomx, and Freakey! In his signature mix of English and patois, he tells the still-in-progress story of his come-up, from resisting the urge to take dead-end paths to dreaming of getting his family of out the slums.

The music video, directed by Visual Deception, highlights the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood where Skiifall grew up. We see him grabbing some food at Jamaican bakery Mr Patty, chilling with local residents on Walkley Avenue, taking in some soccer at a park, and capping off the day with a home-cooked meal. It’s simple, authentic, and subtly meaningful.

Image via Vanilla Pictures

Skiifall is coming off a performance at Montreal’s MURAL Festival, where he shared the stage with Night Lovell, Bambii, and Darrell Belmont.

Since dropping his debut single “Ting Tun Up” last November, he’s been on quote a roll. Besides impressing UK rapper Knucks, who hopped on a remix of the song, he’s gained fans in Jorja Smith, Virgil Abloh, and OVO Sound’s Oliver El-Khatib. His track “Lost Angeles,” off the new tape, was recently featured in a campaign video for the Louis Vuitton x NBA 2021 collection.

Check out the video for “My Gully” above.