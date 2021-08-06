Montreal-based, St. Vincent-born artist Skiifall’s career is merely in its nascent stages, but it’s already piping hot. Today, the 19-year-old builds on that buzz with a new three-song EP, WOIIYOUI TAPES VOL. 1.

Following his ominously melodic single “Bentaya Dust,” the tape features three new tracks: “My Gully,” “Lost Angeles,” and “Bagga Yute.” With production by YAMA//SATO, Freakey!, DoomX, and Jay Century, it builds on a sound that’s been garnering him global attention: delicate, crackling loops, hard-hitting 808s, unflappable vocal tones, wizened songwriting, and a seamless fusion of English and patois lyrics.

Since his debut track “Ting Tun Up” last November, Skiifall’s been consistently turning heads, gaining fans in Jorja Smith, Virgil Abloh, and the OVO camp. His track “Lost Angeles,” off the new tape, was recently featured in a campaign video for the Louis Vuitton x NBA 2021 collection.

Last month, Skiifall told Pigeons & Planes that he began making music in high school, taking advantage of free studio sessions at youth centers around Montreal. During those sessions he met many of the collaborators and producers that he still works with today.

Skiifall’s team says he has more music on the way.

Check out WOIIYOUI TAPES VOL. 1 on all major streaming platforms.