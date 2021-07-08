After releasing two projects and heaps of visual content in 2020, self-described hip-hop funk artist Sinzere returned earlier this summer with her new EP Highkey. Today, the Calgary MC drops some appropiately high-octane visuals for her latest single “Active”

Sinzere’s music journey began when she discovered DJing, later experimenting with freestyles and eventually joining a rap group before flying solo. The artist has been working hard and carving out her own place in the music scene. Earlier this year, Complex Canada named her one of 11 Rising Black Canadian Artists You Should Know.

“Active” is one of three songs on new EP.

“Highkey means elevating above your circumstances no matter what they are. I was in a dark place and used that darkness to transcend the pain I was feeling. Through this intense sense of awareness and healing, Highkey was born” the artist tells Complex.

In the music video for “Active,” the rapper plays the role of a boxer preparing for the fight of her life: her vs. herself. According to Sinzere, she’s looking inside for strength while battling her ego in a gruesome battle for her own peace. The visuals were inspired by Sinzere’s near-death experience after having her back against the wall and almost losing her life in the middle of a shootout at an event she threw.

“Never catch me lacking/Open up shop then we taxing/I been had to pray on the mattress/Devil couldn’t catch me/God sparred me, I stay active,” she raps on the song’s hook. “Active” is a bouncy, muscular, life-affirming anthem.

Sinzere aims to “connect with her audience through tales of her past, looking to serve as a source of light for those lost in the darkness” she says.

Watch the video for “Active” above.