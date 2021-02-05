Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz have shared their latest collaborative song and video, “Love” featuring Trippie Redd.

In the video, we see Shordie and Murda get dressed up to play in a band at a wedding, with Trippie stopping by for a guest appearance. The song is set to appear on Shordie and Murda’s forthcoming joint project Memory Lane, which is scheduled to drop on Feb. 26 via Warner Records. In addition to “Love,” the duo has also dropped off the tracks “Doctors” and “Good Evening.”

Watch the video for “Love” at the top and stream the track below.