Shordie Shordie

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Days off? We don't take those. If we have to keep up with artists like Shiftee, that's the mantra we have to take. He's won two DMC championships, has
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Music

Shordie Shordie Punches Man for Throwing Up Alleged Gang Signs During Show

The Baltimore rapper defended his actions, claiming the fan was acting disrespectful towards him.

Brad Callas1020 days ago
Mozzy performs at 2021 Rolling Loud
Music

Mozzy Releases ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, YG, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Yo Gotti, and More

Just a few months after signing a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG imprint, Sacramento rapper Mozzy returns with his seventh studio album 'Survivor's Guilt.'

Brad Callas1456 days ago
Shordie Shordie screenshot
Music

Shordie Shordie Drops Video for New Song "Counter"

Not long after delivering his track “Specific” with Blxst, rising rapper Shordie Shordie has delivered a slick video for his new song “Counter.”

Joe Price1687 days ago
shordie-blxst
Music

Premiere: Shordie Shordie Taps BLXST for New Video "Specific"

Shordie Shordie enlisted BLXST for the new single “Specific,” with the accompanying video—which takes the two back to high school—premiering on Complex.

tara mahadevan1757 days ago
memory lane
Music

Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz Drop Collaborative Project 'Memory Lane'

After sharing a series of promising singles including "Doctors" and "Good Evening," Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz have dropped their collaborative project.

Joe Price1968 days ago
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trippie murda shordie
Music

Trippie Redd Joins Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz for New Video "Love"

Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz have tapped Trippie Redd for their latest video "Love," which will appear on the pair's forthcoming project 'Memory Lane.'

tara mahadevan1988 days ago
Shordie Shordie x Murda Beats — "Good Evening"
Music

Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz Share Video for New Track "Good Evening"

For "Good Evening," Murda Beatz flips Goapele's "Closer" into an instrumental that serves as the backdrop for Shordie Shordie's neo-love ballad.

Xavier Hamilton2079 days ago
'Load It Up Vol. 01,' Prod. by Ron Rontheproducer
Music

Listen to 03 Greedo and Ron-Rontheproducer's New Album 'Load It Up Vol. 01'

Prison can't stop 03 Greedo from feeding the streets as the Grape Street general returns with his new project 'Load It Up Vol. 01' with Ron-Rontheproducer. 

Xavier Hamilton2163 days ago
"Save a Little" Shordie Shordie
Music

Premiere: Shordie Shordie Cruises in Video for "Save a Little"

This track appears on Shordie Shordie’s '>Music' mixtape which dropped earlier this year.

Xavier Hamilton2185 days ago

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