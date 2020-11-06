Shordie Shordie has teamed up with hit-maker Murda Beatz for their latest track, "Good Evening."

For "Good Evening," Murda Beatz flipped Goapele's "Closer" into an instrumental that serves as the backdrop for Shordie Shordie's neo-love ballad.

"Good evening, I heard about your ex, about you leaving him," the Baltimore native croons. "I heard about the fights about you weaving/You said you've been beat before if tries it again you leaving him/Baby it's on the floor, you pick it up you believe in him/So, keep on going with your day/He don't love you anyway."

"Good Evening" is the lead-in single for Murda Beatz's upcoming collaborative album with Shordie Shordie, which will be titled Memory Lane. To properly introduce this next chapter, Shordie and Murda paired the single with a video directed by Catchrec that blends reality in ways that mirror Shordie's approach to the track.

This track comes on the heels of Shordie Shordie's breakthrough hit, "Bitchuary," which went on to be a platinum-selling single. Murda Beatz has also proven himself as a name to remember. Though his career is still young, it has already been fruitful as he's worked with artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Migos, and others. Additionally, he participated in the Complex Brackets series.

Stream Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz's new single, "Good Evening," below and watch the video above. Memory Lane is set to drop in January 2021.