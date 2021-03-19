After a couple of years together, Saweetie has confirmed on Twitter that she and Migos rapper Quavo have broken up.

“I’m single,” she wrote. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” Her tweet seems to suggest that Quavo, just like his Migos bandmate Offset, had been caught cheating. The rapper has yet to respond to such allegations.

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom," she added in a second tweet. "Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Rumors that the two had split first started to circulate earlier this week after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two first linked-up after they began flirting on Instagram, and they had spoken glowingly about each other as recently as January of this year.

Perhaps it was the video of Saweetie putting ranch dressing on her spaghetti that was the last straw for their relationship.