Chance the Rapper Appears to Address Critics on Snippet of New Song "Buried Alive"

Chance The Rapper has teased a new song called "Buried Alive," in which he addresses some of the recent criticisms aimed his way.
"The boy who lived got tied up for marryin'/ Tryna ride off into the sunset with nary goodbye/ Shot him off his high horse, ate his American pie/ Called out his arrogant lies, tossed him in a hole / The middle of nowhere you never could find," Chance raps in the clips, which he posted on Instagram. "Where's his money now? Whеre his wife at? / Wherе his manager? Where his hype at? Then they threw the dirt in the casket and into the hunt for the baby in the basket," he continues.
The pointed verses appear to address various aspects of his life including his latest divorce, his fallout with his former manager, and more.
The song may show up on Chance's upcoming mixtape titled Star Line, which he announced in his Instagram bio. "Working on my mixtape, it's called Star Line," it reads. Chance also shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), featuring cameos from Lil Wayne, Vic Mensa, Lil Yachty, and more.
Chance has long been teasing a follow-up project to his polarizing debut album, The Big Day, back in 2019. He previously mentioned dropping a sophomore album titled Star Line Gallery, and in an interview with Sway in 2022, he explained what Star Line meant.
"I was inspired by Marcus Garvey in the early 1900s — 1919 through 1922 — so 100 years ago now," Chance said. "He started and ran this very important, integral shipping line. He had a fleet of ships, these giant ocean liners which are the size of cruise ships, that he owned and funded with common Black folks' money."
He added, "But what he did with it was he created a trade route between the United States, all of the Black islands and the continent of Africa, and that created a network of people where people from all over the world were interconnected and working with each other and taking trips together, and created this connectivity that didn't exist before."