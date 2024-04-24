Chance the Rapper Appears to Address Critics on Snippet of New Song "Buried Alive"

Chance The Rapper has teased a new song called "Buried Alive," in which he addresses some of the recent criticisms aimed his way.

"The boy who lived got tied up for marryin'/ Tryna ride off into the sunset with nary goodbye/ Shot him off his high horse, ate his American pie/ Called out his arrogant lies, tossed him in a hole / The middle of nowhere you never could find," Chance raps in the clips, which he posted on Instagram. "Where's his money now? Whеre his wife at? / Wherе his manager? Where his hype at? Then they threw the dirt in the casket and into the hunt for the baby in the basket," he continues.