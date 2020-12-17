Even though Cardi B was excited for the arrival of her new Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries ___, it seems that others weren’t as thrilled, with one fans pressing her to "write a rap" instead.

The Twitter user in question responded to the teaser for the show, writing, “Write a rap @iamcardib.”

The rapper responded shortly after, tweeting, “Here you go ...I wrote this for the silly motherfuckers who raised you ? Like you that’s up early in the morning being a soft pussy to women.” The tweet has since been deleted.

The pair went back and forth, with the user saying that song was “ass” and telling her to “go back to babysitting your cheating-ass husband.”

But Cardi wasn’t having it. “Thats all you got? You decided to start shit with me early in the morning so you can say that ? Man I’m tired of ya MAN trying women constantly," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I don’t care wats your sexuality ya be thinkin ya have rights to start problems wit women I DONT LIKE THAT SHIT.HOLD YOUT NUTS.”

Another fan posted a deleted tweet from Cardi and accused her of comparing the fan's parents to garbage bins, to which Cardi responded:

Cardi's new show launches on Thursday via Facebook Messenger. Per Deadline, Cardi Tries ___ will see her try to master the art of some very specific professions, including stunt car racer, ballerina, sushi chef, firefighter, teacher, and more. She’ll also meet actors, athletes, and other professionals along the way, including Michelle Rodriguez, Debbie Allen, and Damian Lillard.

Cardi posted a teaser for the show on Instagram.

Other fans were more excited for the show's arrival

Cardi Tries ___ is part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature, where audiences can view Facebook Watch videos with family and friends in real-time. New episodes of the Cardi B-executive produced show are slated to drop on Thursdays through Feb. 4, for a total of eight episodes. Fans will be able to watch the show over video calls on Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms through Watch Together.

The rapper also hinted that new music is on the way soon. “I got something very exciting to share with ya tomorrow,” she tweeted on Wednesday, likely teasing the Facebook Messenger series.

A fan replied, “New single eooooow !” to which she said, “No not yet ....Music coming sooner then you think...I mean it this time.”

She also said she's going to fly 10 fens out to hear her new album if "Covid still ain't hating."

It looks like Cardi season may finally be upon us.