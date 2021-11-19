Saba has dropped off his latest song and accompanying video for “Stop That.”

In the Jared Royal and C.T. Robert-directed video, snippets of the Pivot Gang member rapping is interspersed with scenes of a family moving out of their home. Saba has also announced the release date for his forthcoming album, Few Good Things, with it set to arrive Feb. 4, 2022. “Stop That” is the second single from the album, following “Fearmonger,” which arrived earlier this month.

“I feel like more often than not, we let our own judgment of ourselves knock our confidence off before anyone else even offers any feedback,” the Chicago rapper said in a statement regarding “Stop That.”

He continued, “Our own insecurities ring really loudly in our heads, to the point where we make ourselves smaller before giving anyone else the chance to. This is something that I feel like I found myself beginning to do over the years. Hiding from the uncomfortable moment. And this song works as my noticing and correcting that.”

Few Good Things follows his highly-acclaimed 2018 album Care for Me, his 2016 album Bucket List Project, and his 2014 breakthrough mixtape ComfortZone. Saba also recently announced his headlining Back Home Tour, which will take place across North America and Europe in spring 2022.

Watch the video for “Stop That” up top and stream the song below.