Rowdy Rebel is still convinced Bobby Shmurda will return home sooner than expected.

On Wednesday, the GS9 rapper shared an Instagram post that suggested his longtime friend would be released from prison as soon as next week: “SIX DAYS LFET 🤭 Then all the joy gone wash away the pain,” Rowdy wrote. “I promise you brother.”

According to records viewed by Complex last month, Shmurda was granted conditional release from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility on Feb. 23, which aligns with Rowdy’s “six days left” comment. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding Shmurda’s return, as his official release date was set for Dec. 11, 2021.

Rowdy touched on Shmurda’s release during a recent interview with Hot 97’s TT Torrez. The host said she’s received word that Shmurda would be coming home soon, and asked if Rowdy would be willing to share the stage with Shmurda at Summer Jam 2021.

“We definitely gon’ show up to Summer Jam,” Rowdy responded (28:45). “I normally wouldn’t speak on my brother’s behalf, but I know my brother ain’t gonna miss Summer Jam … Some things are just mandatory, and Summer Jam is mandatory.”

Rowdy also discussed his loyalty to Shmurda, who agreed to serve more time behind bars to shorten Rowdy’s recommended sentence. Rowdy was released back in December.

“We have the same relationship that every family has … We argue … but the love overpowers everything, right?” Rowdy said. “We’ve been through some things … and we’ve survived those things, so we appreciate it for each other—we're thankful for each other.”

You can watch the full interview up top, where he talks about his recent single “Jesse Owens” with Nav, getting gifted jewelry by Young Thug, and more.