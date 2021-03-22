Compton-born artist Roddy Ricch, whose hit record “The Box” sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive 11 weeks, is Complex’s new cover star.

He spoke to Deputy Music Editor Eric Skelton about working on the follow-up to his 2019 debut studio album ​​​​Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, being a perfectionist, and much more.

Roddy said he plans on being “more vulnerable” on his next project, reasoning that since he’s rarely on social media he wants to give fans a clearer glimpse into his life through the music.

“I’m going to bring fans into my world more,” Roddy explained. “I’m learning the balance. Like, OK, I’m not on Instagram, so I feel like I’ve got to bring them into my life more so they can feel me a little more.”

Roddy and his crew have been teasing the drop of Feed tha Streets III. Although he didn’t mention the project by name during his interview with Complex, Roddy did say that he wants to take “it back to the basics.” He added, “There’s all the old fans I had when I first started rapping, and these new fans that I got since the big album and Grammys and everything. So I want to bridge the gap between my old fans and my new fans. That’s what I’m on a mission to do with this next situation that I’m working on.”

Roddy’s more than confident in his ability to crank out catchy tracks, saying that he “ain’t worried about hits” and that he’s “been paying closer attention to detail recently.” He added, “I feel like I’m a perfectionist. I just like things to be right.”

When asked for further details regarding his upcoming project, Roddy responded by seemingly referring to his popular mixtape series, saying, “I feel like when the streets is hungry, you just feed them.”

Read Roddy Ricch’s Complex cover story in full here.