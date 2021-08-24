In an interview on SiriusXM’s The Mike Muse Show, Rick Ross sat down to promote his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire. He also offered his thoughts on the recent feud between Kanye and Drake.

When asked about the drama, Ross answered, “I love it.” He then read a text on-air that Drake sent him simply reading, “Everything is unfolding. I’m about to be as free as a bird.”

“And I just, I couldn’t do nothing but put ‘hahahaha’ because to me, I understand the genius to both of these artists, and I understand this is nothing personal to them,” Rozay said. “This is two levels of creativity inspiring each other. Because they both are right now thinking of the artwork, thinking of the credits. Where do we place, what color is this, and to me, it only makes the game that much more genius, that much more valuable. Watching Kanye doing listening events in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You know what that is for a black artist? It wasn’t many years ago they wouldn’t even let a Black man into those types of arenas and now just to present my LP to some of my most valuable fans, we just going to listen, I’m not going to say one word.”

He went on to say the feud is just hip-hop at work. “Kanye posted Drake’s address on the Instagram, but who didn’t have Drake address already? It’s the only hundred million dollar estate in Canada,” Ross said with a laugh. “So if you don’t understand what’s going on, you would’ve thought that was personal. It really wasn’t. That’s just them getting ready for as Drake said ‘everything unfolding.’”