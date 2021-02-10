It’s been ten years since Rebecca Black released her infamous song “Friday,” and to celebrate its anniversary she’s dropped a new hyper-current remix.

Featuring fresh production from Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, as well as new vocal contributions from Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3, the “Friday” remix sees Black reclaim the original song by fully embracing its now-ancient meme status. With its 2020 makeover, the song takes on a far different tone than the original, which Black released when she was just 13. The video for the remix has also gotten a wild update, directed and edited by Weston Allen.

Featuring all the artists involved, the video joyfully references the original while offering an edgier aesthetic. "I’d had the idea to do this remix of Friday for years leading up to now, but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it," Black said of the remix in a statement. "As I started talking about it with other artists and producers, I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it. I am thrilled to have some of my favorite artists (and people) as a part of this moment."

To coincide, she’s also taken over Spotify’s Hyperpop playlist with 73 songs of her choosing. Among the artists she selected are late producer SOPHIE, Arca, Charli XCX, Kacy Hill, and Ecco2k. The arrival of the “Friday” remix comes less than a week after “Friday” was certified Gold, moving over 500,000 units after ten years.

surprise 🤭 this week FRIDAY turns 10 AND has gone GOLD 📀💫 been cooking up a very special remix featuring some iconic people...........it drops on the 10 year anniversary TOMORROW NIGHT @ MIDNIGHT 📀💫 pic.twitter.com/PTr1M6HRDm — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 8, 2021

Watch the video above, and check out reactions to the return of “Friday” below.