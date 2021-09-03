For his latest single, Ralo tapped two of Atlanta’s best.

The rapper, who’s on an impressive run of song releases in 2021 so far with over a dozen to his name, just added another to his portfolio. “Fall Apart” features guest verses from both 2 Chainz and T.I., while Ralo fights for clemency as he sits behind bars.

But that isn’t slowing down his creative output. His album Political Prisoner drops on Sept. 10, with additional features from Boosie Badazz and Jacquees, marking Ralo’s second effort of 2021 after February’s Conspiracy Deluxe.

“Tell to all them people, I’m never gon’ stop,” Ralo sings in the chorus with Chainz. “I’m gon’ succeed if you help me or not/I’m gonna try, I try so hard/I don’t want none of this to fall apart.”

Earlier this year, Drake, T.I., Killer Mike, Deion Sanders, John Wall, Meek Mill, Julio Jones, 2 Chainz and more wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to release Ralo, following his three-year sentence for an alleged connection to a drug trafficking case. Ralo has since received support from former congressman Kwanza Hall, who has served as a member of the House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district.

“[Ralo] has pleaded guilty, accepted reasonability and is currently awaiting sentencing,” Hall wrote in the letter. “Mr. Davis has been incarcerated since his arrest and faces up to 9 years in federal prison. As a long-time advocate for racial equality and justice reform, I truly believe that it is long past time to end the war on drugs, particularly with regard to marijuana.”

Check out the “Fall Apart” visualizer up top or listen via Spotify below.