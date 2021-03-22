Quavo didn’t take back the Bentley he gifted to his now ex-girlfriend Saweetie for Christmas, TMZ has learned.

Reports surfaced that Quavo had her Bentley repossessed after Saweetie confirmed her split with the Migos member over Twitter. “I’m single,” she wrote over the weekend. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

Saweetie appeared to insinuate that the lavish gifts she received from Quavo wouldn’t allow her to overlook his shortcomings as a partner. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she added.

Saweetie was gifted a custom, light blue drop-top Bentley in late December with the word “Icy” written in the headrests, and snowflakes on the exterior, both of which are a nod to her 2017 single “Icy Grl.”

Per TMZ, Quavo allegedly never put Saweetie’s name on the lease of the luxury vehicle. He even supposedly worked out an agreement with the dealership which would’ve allowed him to end the contract early for whatever reason. After their break-up played out over social media, the rapper is said to have called for the car to be repossessed.

But according to TMZ, that didn’t happen, and there’s no visual evidence that it ever took place.

Watch the happier times when Saweetie got on Instagram Live moments after receiving the custom Bentley from Quavo below.

TMZ says Saweetie’s team didn’t respond to their request for comment.