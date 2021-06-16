During a recent interview with All Around TV, Quando Rondo revealed that club promoters don’t want to book him after his associate allegedly murdered King Von during a shootout in November 2020.

“Nobody want to book me because they’re terrified,” Rondo said. “That’s the truth. So many people calling like, I wish the fans let that sh*t go. As long as y’all talk about it. They’re hyping this sh*t up.”

It isn’t the first time the 22-year-old Georgia rapper has seen his live performances canceled due to his alleged connection with Von’s tragic death. Last November, Quando Rondo’s show was canceled by the Mayor of Georgia after police deemed it a threat to public safety.

“The mayor canceled my show, on my daughter’s life,” Rondo proclaimed. “That’s facts, big bro. I ain’t canceling a show.”

Elsewhere in his interview with All Around TV, Quando Rondo addressed the death threats he’s faced because of his connection to the death of King Von.

“However some sh*t come to me, that’s how I’m about to go about that sh*t,” Rondo said. “Death threat all you want to, bro, f*ck that shit, that’s just some words, my n***a. Go do an action.”

Rondo’s friend, Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks, allegedly shot Von during an altercation between their respective crews. The deadly incident occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, outside an Atlanta nightclub, where an altercation between two groups quickly escalated into gunfire. Von was among those who sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately transferred to a hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Timothy Leeks has since been charged with Von’s murder and was released from Fulton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.