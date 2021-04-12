In a new interview with Angela Yee, rapper Quando Rondo has opened up with his side of the story from the night King Von was fatally shot in Atlanta.

Entitled “November 6th,” the same date Von was shot and killed, the interview is the first of multiple parts. Explaining what happened from his perspective, Quando Rondo explained what lead up to the shooting. “I walked to the car, I tell my brother, I say, ‘it’s this amount to park right here,’” he said, talking about Timothy ‘Lul Tim’ Leeks, the rapper who allegedly shot Von. “I said, ‘I’m not going in the club. Find you a lil female or whatever, you got fifteen minutes ‘cuz. Then I’m dipping. We ‘bout to go to the house.’”

Rondo has maintained that he was sleeping in the car before the shooting happened. After he slept for a bit, he said he walked from the car to see “a group of people” coming toward him.

“In my mind, I’m just thinking regular, in reality like you would think. I’m about to let these people walk past me. I’m not about to try and go through these people or nothing like that,” he continued. “I’m thinking these were some regular individuals. … So I’m letting this group come by. Next thing you know, a n***a hit me. Boom bow. I lie to you not. It’s like I had an out-of-body experience.”

The interview wraps up there for now, but throughout Rondo does not name Lul Tim or King Von directly. TMZ reports that Quando Rondo’s woke up to see the altercation already going down, with Von allegedly approaching him and his crew aggressively.

Quando Rondo has previously said that him and his crew acted in self-defense. Surveillance videos showed Rondo helping Lul Tim, who was charged for the murder of Von, get to the hospital. He has also since expressed his support for him on social media and on his song “End of Story,” a move which was met with criticism.

The interview comes shortly after the rapper seemingly dissed King Von during his virtual concert. “He got caught without that pole and now that bitch ass n***a gone,” Rondo said in a clip that surfaced on social media. “I’ll piss on his grave.” Before he died, Von was similarly criticized for dissing the dead in his music, particuarly when he disrespected late 15-year-old Shondale “Tooka” Gregory in a song.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, a number of Quando Rondo’s shows were shut down by local authorities due to concerns of violence. Lul Tim was released on bond last month, and when close King Von associate Lil Reese was asked how he felt about it, he didn’t mince his words. “We gon’ roll his ass up real soon,” he said. “On my momma. Roll his ass right up. Big ass Backwoods. Big ass Backwoods, we gon’ roll his ass up.”