Quando Rondo is doubling down on his self-defense claims amid the tragic death of King Von.

On Friday afternoon, the Georgia-bred rapper released a record called "End of Story" where he addresses his involvement in Von's fatal shooting. The song finds Quando recalling the events of the deadly night while referring to the surveillance footage that purportedly shows Von assaulting Quando moments before gunfire erupted.

Quando raps:

Blood on your brother on the ground, gon' pick your mans up

Damn right we scrеaming self defense, he shouldn't have never put his hands on me

Look at the footage, that's all the evidence, see them pussy n***as shouldn't have ran up on me

Who the fuck said that I was hidin’? I’m still ridin' ’round with them bands on me

And to set the records straight, I ain't never had no show inside the A

Twitter users immediately slammed Quando for the record release and his attempts to justify Von's death.

This isn't the first time Quando suggested Von was responsible for his own death. About a week after Von was fatally shot, Quando's team reportedly told TMZ that Von was the aggressor in the situation and that Quando wasn't looking to fight. The aforementioned surveillance video appears to show the rappers' respective crews in a hookah lounge parking lot before Von aggressively approaches Quando and begins punching him in the head. Seconds after the brawl moves out of the frame, shots are fired and the crowd is seen scattering.

Atlanta authorities have since arrested the suspected gunman, Timothy Leeks, on murder charges. Quando called for the 22-year-old's freedom during Thursday night's Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane. Eagle-eye viewers spotted Quando's comment, which simply read, "#FreeLulTim."