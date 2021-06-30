After saxaphonist Venna made a head-turning appearance on Knucks’ “Standout” last year, the South Kilburn rapper is today returning the favour with an assist on Venna’s brand new single, “Standard”. This is Venna’s first single as the headline artist and follows a lengthy period as a hired gun, brightening up tracks from the likes of Wizkid, J Hus and Burna Boy, even earning a Grammy nomination for his work on the latter’s African Giant album.

Between the flashes of sax melody and the dense bass line, “Standard” captures the hazy intensity of a heatwave, when the air’s thick, the sun’s beating down and all you can do is relax and watch the world go by. Knucks, for his part, fits well with that, chipping in razor-sharp rhymes with exactly the kind of laid back charm that has made him into a true unsigned hype.