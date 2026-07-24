Venna

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Via Johnnie Walker
Music

DJ EZ, Anz, Finn & More Set For NTS x Johnnie Walker Music Weekender

All roads lead to Manchester this weekend.

James Keith138 days ago
Venna Equinox EP Venna Equinox EP Venna Equinox EP
Music

Venna Calls On Knucks, Mick Jenkins, Masego & More For New ‘Equinox’ EP

Following 2021’s well-received Vennology project, Equinox features an all-star roster, including Knucks, Masego, Mick Jenkins, Yussef Dayes, and more.

Ezra Olaoya1194 days ago
Planet Giza Montreal photo
Music

What's New In Rap Queb: Planet Giza Drop Album 'Ready When You Are'

For this month's What's New in Rap Queb column, Complex Canada sat down with Tony Stone and Rami.B to talk about Planet Giza’s new album 'Ready When You Are.'

Christophe Jbeili1201 days ago
Venna
Music

Venna Connects With Masego & Mick Jenkins For “Casa Lopez”

Since releasing his acclaimed 'Venology' last year, it feels like the Grammy-winning saxophonist and producer has been on the ultimate victory lap.

James Keith1286 days ago
Knucks 'Alpha Place'
Music

Knucks Drops New Project ‘Alpha Place’ f/ Stormzy, Youngs Teflon, M1llionz & More

After much fanfare—and some next-level visuals for pre-release singles “Leon The Professional”, “Alpha House”, and “Hide &amp; Seek”—his debut album proper is here.

James Keith1542 days ago
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Venna & Knucks (credit: Chad Mclean)
Music

Premiere: Venna Warms Up For Debut EP With Knucks-Assisted “Standard”

The ideal snapshot into Venna’s jazz-influenced take on UK rap, balancing summery cityscape views and shots of the pair against a pitch black backdrop.

James Keith1852 days ago

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