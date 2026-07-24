Latest Stories
DJ EZ, Anz, Finn & More Set For NTS x Johnnie Walker Music Weekender
All roads lead to Manchester this weekend.
Venna Calls On Knucks, Mick Jenkins, Masego & More For New ‘Equinox’ EP
Following 2021’s well-received Vennology project, Equinox features an all-star roster, including Knucks, Masego, Mick Jenkins, Yussef Dayes, and more.
What's New In Rap Queb: Planet Giza Drop Album 'Ready When You Are'
For this month's What's New in Rap Queb column, Complex Canada sat down with Tony Stone and Rami.B to talk about Planet Giza’s new album 'Ready When You Are.'
Venna Connects With Masego & Mick Jenkins For “Casa Lopez”
Since releasing his acclaimed 'Venology' last year, it feels like the Grammy-winning saxophonist and producer has been on the ultimate victory lap.
Knucks Drops New Project ‘Alpha Place’ f/ Stormzy, Youngs Teflon, M1llionz & More
After much fanfare—and some next-level visuals for pre-release singles “Leon The Professional”, “Alpha House”, and “Hide & Seek”—his debut album proper is here.
Premiere: Venna Warms Up For Debut EP With Knucks-Assisted “Standard”
The ideal snapshot into Venna’s jazz-influenced take on UK rap, balancing summery cityscape views and shots of the pair against a pitch black backdrop.