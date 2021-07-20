Ever since he debuted in 2018, Tommy Newport has been on a steep upward trajectory, but in the last year or so things have really cranked up a gear. His Ultra Mango EP from February won widespread critical acclaim and had no trouble notching up the streaming figures to match. That was quickly followed up by a beautifully psychedelic team-up with EarthGang, “Stargazer”, and now he’s back with his new single, “Vanilla & Light”.

A sooting pick-me-up in every sense, “Vanilla & Light” is a song for everyone racked by self-doubt, he says. “I think a lot of people, including myself, spend a lot of time in their own heads questioning and doubting themselves and I believe the lyrics in this song portray one’s mental observations who may be struggling with their identity and ego, and are reaching out for a light to shine on them to prove themselves in a way.”

The new single also comes with some dream-like visuals that show Tommy writhing and struggling under water, mixed in with shots of a shy-looking Tommy under an intense spotlight, laying out his impossibly high falsetto vocals over the relaxed grooves of the instrumental he co-produced with frequent collaborator 4th Pyramid.

Hit play on the video at the top and make sure you add “Vanilla & Light” to your playlists.