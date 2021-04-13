The rhythmic talents of Tommy Newport are paired with the smooth and psychedelic sounds of EarthGang in his new song “Stargazer.”

The song feels light, and the visualizer that accompanies it matches its vibe perfectly. The Kansas-by-way-of-Manchester artist Tommy Newport harmonizes with the Grammy-nominated Dreamville duo to create a lofty, yet relaxing sound. This single follows Newport’s impressive performance on his critically acclaimed EP Ultra Mango as he attempts to replicate that success in his new batch of music.

Talking about how the song came together, Newport explained that it was amazing to work with EarthGang. “Stargazer was written in LA & I’m honored to have my first released collaboration be with the insanely talented EarthGang,” Newport said. “Once I laid down the hook I knew it felt right. There’s not a dull moment in this song and they absolutely killed it.”

Producer 4th Pyramid added that EarthGang brought a whole new flavor to the track as well. “Working with Tommy is always such a vibe. Being able to finally tie in his sound to my hip-hop roots was something I’ve wanted to do. EarthGang brings a kaleidoscope of creativity and were the perfect pairing to complement our sound. It was a no brainer to get them on this record.”

EarthGang is also keeping their foot on the pedal as they gear up to release their next project, Ghetto Gods. In February, the two mused on The Breakfast Club that they might be dropping before Dreamville head honcho J. Cole drops his highly anticipated project.

Listen to Tommy Newport’s new song “Stargazer” featuring EarthGang up top.