One of the best things to happen to the UK underground in recent memory is the advent of R&Drill. It’s a fusion producers like Carns Hill, Bkay and others have been playing around with for a little while now and it’s starting to catch on in a big way. The latest to throw their hat in the R&Drill ring is rising London-based singer Morgan with her new single, “Behave”, with rapper, singer and producer Jevon.

The new single is the first in a string of releases slated for this year follows the release of her debut EP, Alien, last year and a breakout appearance on Rudimental’s “Be The One” alongside Digga D. A deft balance of R&B vulnerability and heartache with the steely toughness of drill, it’s a shining example of what can be done with the new hybrid sound.