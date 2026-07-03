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The best new music this week includes songs from Cardi B, Freddie Gibbs, Schoolboy Q, Polo G, Lil Durk, Kehlani, NBA YoungBoy, JID, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
It's set to be another strong year for British lyricism.Joseph JP Patterson
The native of Coquitlam, B.C. feels like his opt-out year away from the game and his father’s own football experience have given him a head start.Liam Fox
With recognition from Mark Cuban, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ben Simmons, & more, JiDion has established himself as one of most popular personalities on the internet.Zion Olojede