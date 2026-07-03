Jevon

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Person in a hoodie and cap leaning against a wall, exuding a confident attitude
Music

Revered British Rapper/Producer Jevon Has Passed Away

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

James Keith840 days ago
jevon new single x jevon new single x
Music

Jevon Reminds Us Of His Star-Like Quality On Bouncy New Single “X”

Although there isn’t much information out there concerning WIZRD, “X” is Jevon’s third track of the year with WIZRD, following “Evil Eye” and “Insulted”.

James Keith1319 days ago
m1llionz
Music

M1llionz's Debut Mixtape, 'Provisional Licence', Is Finally Here

Since emerging in 2019 with "North West", Birmingham's M1llionz has been a mad dash through the music industry, releasing a non-stop run of bangers...

James Keith1765 days ago
Morgan
Music

Premiere: Newcomer Morgan Teams Up With Jevon For Zdot & Krunchie-Produced R&Drill Cut “Behave”

Producers like Carns Hill, Bkay and others have been playing around with the R&amp;Drill sound for a little while now and it’s starting to catch on in a big way.

James Keith1871 days ago
jevon
Music

Jevon Explores His Brazilian Heritage On Debut Album 'Fell In Love In Brasil'

Recorded between São Paulo and London, the 12-tracker was heavily inspired by his Brazilian grandfather and the Latin records he inherited from him.

James Keith1985 days ago
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Jevon (credit: Chris Almeida)
Music

Jevon's On A Downward Spiral On New Single "Falling"

It's just a question of how you pick yourself back up.

James Keith2689 days ago
Music

#GrimeAid Event Announced To Raise Money For Syrian Refugees

Chip, Youngs Teflon, Logan Sama and Jevon have all been confirmed for the line-up.

James Keith3931 days ago

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