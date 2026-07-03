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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Newcomer Morgan Teams Up With Jevon For Zdot & Krunchie-Produced R&Drill Cut “Behave”
Producers like Carns Hill, Bkay and others have been playing around with the R&Drill sound for a little while now and it’s starting to catch on in a big way.
James Keith1871 days ago