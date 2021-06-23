Nigerian-born, London-based Azekel has been an unwavering source of heart-melting songwriting for the better part of a decade, cleverly bridging the gap between the classic soul canon and more modern, futuristic R&B takes.

The gifted vocalist’s latest single, “Dupé”, takes that even further, pairing his cloud-grazing vocals against relaxed grooves and a nimble bass line produced by Sons Of Sonix. The audio dropped late last month and now Azekel is back with some fittingly intimate visuals.

In the crisply-shot video, directed by Ade O Adesina, we see our silky-voiced hero in a dimly-lit club before he finds himself stepping down from the stage, drawn towards a woman who has caught his eye. This is one love story that you’ll want to see play out.

Press play on the “Dupé” visuals exclusively above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.