Just a few weeks after the official release date was unveiled, Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith has been released. The 20-song project arrives about a year after the late rapper’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, dropped.

In the lead-up to the release of Faith, snippets of the new album were shared through the form of QR codes that were displayed on posters in Los Angeles and New York.

Similar to Shoot for the Stars, the guest features lineup is star-studded, with Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Future, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Rick Ross, and Kodak Black among those making an appearance on Faith. Chris Brown, 42 Dugg, The-Dream, Quavo, and Swae Lee also show up.