Pop Smoke’s manager Rico Beats recently suggested the rapper’s second posthumous album was on the way soon, and now the project’s release date has been announced.

The follow-up to Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is due to arrive July 16.

Running 17 tracks, the new effort has been teased by the late rapper’s managers for a while. Steven Victor, another of Pop’s managers, once again confirmed the record was on the way earlier this month after initially teasing future material following the release of Shoot for the Stars last year. More recently, Rico said the album was “95 percent” finished, suggesting a formal announcement of the project was imminent.