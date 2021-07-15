Spotify and Complex have teamed up for Complex Subject: Pop Smoke, a new podcast series focused on the late Brooklyn drill rapper.

Set to premiere next week, the podcast is hosted by Pop’s long-time friend DJ Pvnch. Ahead of its release, a new trailer has arrived to provide fans a glimpse of what to expect from the series. Diving into his life and death, Pvnch offers insight into the rapper’s world before he became the face of Brooklyn drill. The six-episode series premieres on Tuesday, July 20, following the release of Pop’s second posthumous album, Faith.

Faith is due to arrive this Friday, July 16, just a year after his first posthumous release, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. That record topped the Billboard 200 album chart when it debuted last year, just months after his death in February 2020, cementing his legacy.



For more on that legacy, as well as the life and times of the gone-too-soon rapper, check out Complex Subject: Pop Smoke when it debuts next week.

Listen to the trailer for the podcast above.