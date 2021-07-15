On the eve of the release of Pop Smoke’s highly-anticipated second posthumous album Faith, the rapper’s manager has revealed the tracklist and features.

The follow-up to last year’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon features appearances from some of the biggest names in rap, as Steven Victor showcased in a post on Instagram. Kanye West, Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Takeoff, Future, Dua Lipa, Kid Cudi, Quavo, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, and Pharrell are among those included on the absolutely stacked album.

It’s worth noting that Ye and Push appear on the same song together, “Tell the Vision,” and Pusha shows up for a second appearance on “Top Shotta,” too. The album is set to arriving on streaming services on Friday, July 16. In the lead-up to its release, Steven Victor has slowly been revealing details of the project. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted posters around New York City and Los Angeles that contained QR codes leading to snippets from the release.