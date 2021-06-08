Pooh Shiesty is back behind bars.

According to Miami-Date County’s inmate database, the 21-year-old Memphis rapper was taken into custody this week on an aggravated battery charge. The details of the case have not been revealed, but the arrest took place about a week after Shiesty’s alleged involvement in a Miami nightclub shooting.

The shooting occurred on May 29 at the King of Diamonds strip club, where a patron allegedly robbed $40,000 from Shiesty. The rapper denied the reports in an Instagram post shortly after, writing: “False allegations nothing never been took from me.”

Video posted on social media purportedly shows Shiesty at the venue, while a man behind the camera claims someone had stole the artist’s money. We then see the crowd begin to scatter after shots were reportedly fired.



Several outlets report Shiesty surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, but it’s unclear if the arrest was connected to last month’s shooting. His bond has not been set.

Complex has reached out to Shiesty’s label, Atlantic Records, for comment.

The arrest comes just months after Shiesty was arrested in connection to an October 2020 shooting at Bay Harbor Islands. He was ultimately charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed battery.