Pooh Shiesty’s legal team has filed a new motion centered on what they say is sworn testimony from the security guard at a Miami club who was previously alleged to have been shot by the Shiesty Season artist.

Per a report from TMZ on Tuesday, attorneys Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh filed the motion this week. In the testimony, according to the report, the guard said he was given a strong painkiller when he was taken to a hospital on the night of the Miami incident. The guard is also said to have told Shiesty’s legal team that he doesn’t remember anything about the night in question, including giving his initial statement to authorities.

The guard reportedly has no interest in pressing charges, with Tuesday’s update on the incident stating that the incident at the club could potentially have been caused by a fan system that fell in a nearby garage. Furthermore, per TMZ, the guard reportedly “doesn’t recall Pooh aiming at him or even shooting at him.”