Gucci Mane has shared a new track titled “Like 34 & 8” featuring Pooh Shiesty. The track will land on Gucci’s upcoming Ice Daddy album, which is set to drop on Friday, June 18. The cover of the album features a picture of Gucci and Keyshia Ka’oir’s son Ice Davis, who will be listed as a executive producer on the album.

“My new album #ICEDADDY is available for Preorder/Pre-Save tonight at midnight everywhere!” Gucci wrote on Instagram back in April. “Executive produced by my son @icedavis1017.”

Gucci previously dropped off the music video for “Shit Crazy” featuring Big30. That track will also be included on Ice Daddy.

Shiesty, on the other hand, dropped off his debut mixtape Shiesty Season back in February. The album debuted at No. 4 on Billboard 200 and featured singles “Back in Blood” with Lil Durk and “Neighbors” with Big30. In other news, the Memphis rapper was recently arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at a Miami nightclub.

Take a listen to Gucci Mane’s new track “Like 34 & 8” featuring Pooh Shiesty up top via YouTube, Spotify, or over on other streaming platforms and stay tuned for Ice Daddy.