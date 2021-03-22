Polo G knows his fans are hungry for new music. So, he decided to give them a little snack to help curb their appetite.

On Sunday, the Chicago spitter released three new freestyles in a compilation he’s titled For My Fans. In For My Fans, Polo G attacks three viral beats—SpotEmGottEm’s “Beatbox,” CJ’s “Whoopty,” and Coi Leray’s “No More Parties.”

Each track serves as an opportunity for Polo G to showcase his versatility. On “Beatbox,” he rips through the instrumental without relying on the flow created by SpotEmGottEm while “Whoopty” serves as a homecoming for the drill sound. Then on “No More Parties,” Polo G turns on the auto-tune to give his take on the melodically driven love song.

The For My Fans collection was dropped with an accompanying video. The near four-minute-long visual shows Polo G delivering his versions of these tracks in the cities where the songs took flight. “No More Parties” was shot in Atlanta, Polo G took over South Beach for “Beatbox,” and Brooklyn, New York became the backdrop for “Whoopty.”

Along with the compilation video, Polo G also gave each freestyle its own extended visual.

Watch Polo G’s For My Fans freestyles above.