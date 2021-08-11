Polo G says someone got access to his debit card recently, and instead of the perpetrator running up a bill at a luxury store or expensive restaurant, they opted to go for something more easily attainable: OnlyFans content.

DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot of an Instagram Stories post from Polo G showing that his bank flagged the fraudulent charge.

“Who tf got my debit card😒,” Polo wrote.

While it’s unclear exactly what the person tried to use the rapper’s card for on OnlyFans, the bill totaled $26.82.

Complex reached out to Polo G’s representative for comment.

News recently arrived that Polo might have a collab project with fellow Chicago rapper G Herbo on the way. When Herbo joined the Bootleg Kev podcast at the beginning of July, the rapper shared how he wants to find some time to get in the studio with Polo.

“I ain’t gon’ lie. To be honest, I’m working on some joint albums already,” Herb said. “I wanna do a joint with Polo. Me and Polo probably gon’ do a joint.”

Polo G appeared on Fredo Bang’s latest album Murder Made Me, which also featured Mozzy, Coi Leray, and more. Polo and Fredo get melodic on their track “Bless His Soul,” which added a level of airiness to an otherwise heavy and serious album.