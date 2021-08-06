Fredo Bang has just unleashed his latest studio album, Murder Made Me, with guest features from Polo G, Mozzy, Coi Leray, and more.

Fredo’s Baton Rouge roots can be heard out the gate, with the opening track “Throw da Set (Long Live Von)” being supported by bellowing horns and drums alongside trap-centric snares. Bang’s unique beat selection continues throughout the album, with the rapper spitting behind loose flutes on “Too Unfair” and strings on “Oou Oou” featuring Coi Leray.

Despite these varying sounds, one theme on Murder Made Me remains constant: a detailed chronicling of the insidious and treacherous nature of the justice system and how the streets can swallow its most prominent individuals. Bang was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud Miami but got arrested days before he could take the stage.

Bang’s attorney, Ron Haley, was extremely critical of the Miami authorities, claiming that they were overly aggressive and even wrecked the home Bang was in.

“The aggressive manner in which agents entered into the home of Mr. Givens — with smoke bombs, armed with assault rifles and tactical gear — could have easily been avoided,” he said. “Instead, his property was damaged, and his house was left a wreck.”

Regardless of his current legal situation, Fredo was still able to release a complete body of work despite law enforcement trying to hinder him. Listen to Fredo Bang’s new album, Murder Made Me, featuring Polo G, Mozzy, and Coi Leray down below.